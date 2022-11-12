Aardman hires Lydia Gough as sales and marketing manager for agencies and brands

Aardman recently announced the appointment of Lydia Gough as its new sales and marketing manager for agencies and brands. The new role reflects the studio’s commitment to growing work in the commercials and interactive spaces and raising its profile within the advertising and marketing industries.

Gough will be responsible for the ongoing business development of Aardman’s creative services, showcasing the studio’s director and producer talent. She will also have to showcase their world-famous animation techniques to create new opportunities through work for hire as well as content for campaigns linked to Aardman’s character brands.

Gough returns to Aardman having previously spent a year in the brand team, working closely on properties including Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep and overseeing global marketing activity. During that time, she led on the marketing campaign for Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas.

“I am hugely excited to take up this new role at Aardman, supporting its creative services and working with agencies and brands to showcase the studio’s world class talent. Some of our most iconic productions have been work-for-hire — from our legendary music video for Peter Gabriel’s Sledgehammer, to our recent short film for Greenpeace — and I’m so excited to work with clients and agency partners to make work full of character,” said Gough.

Lydia Gough has more than 10 years of experience in creative agencies including M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson (previously JWT), TMW Unlimited and Iris. Her experience ranges across a broad range of sectors including fashion, transport and automotive, consumer goods, and banking, having worked with brands such as Marmite, Adidas, Transport for London, and HSBC.

Aardman’s sales and marketing division looks to inspire the studio’s current and potential new clients and global audience to engage with its ideas and talent. It spearheads the financing, distribution and brand development across Aardman’s portfolio of brands; alongside the selling and marketing of creative services, delivering world-class content through commercials, short films and interactive production for third party clients. Recent clients include Greenpeace, the Royal Mail, BBC One and Coldplay.