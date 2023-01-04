ZOTAC announces graphics card line-up powered by NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture

ZOTAC Technology has announced the latest in the next-generation ZOTAC GAMING graphics card line-up built on the powerful NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers and creators new found levels of performance in gaming, streaming, rendering, video encoding and decoding, neural rendering, and many more leading platform capabilities. These GPUs push state-of-the-art graphics into the future with technologies including 3rd generation ray tracing cores and 4th generation tensor cores powering DLSS 3 technology that are gateways to the most immersive gaming experiences.

Leveraging an all-new aerodynamic inspired design with a bevy of powerful features, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series carry over many key innovations introduced in the 4090 series that push the limit in gaming performance, cooling efficiency, noise levels and durability. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti features 12GB GDDR6X GPU memory and will come in four models – AMP Extreme AIRO, the debut of the all-new AMP AIRO, Trinity OC, and Trinity.

“We are excited to present our latest graphics cards utilising the most advanced NVIDIA GPU architecture to push PC gaming to even more gamers and creators. The stand-out design and innovative aerodynamic concepts we introduced continue their impact here, featuring critical airflow movement to strengthen and refine cooling of the powerful GPU core and other critical components,” said ZOTAC chief executive officer Tony Wong.

THE ULTIMATE GPU

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP Extreme AIRO is the ultimate graphics card flagship model. It yields uncompromising air-cooled cooling performance for enthusiasts who desire top-tier performance.

AMP AIRO

The newest ZOTAC GAMING GPU making its debut, the 4070 Ti AMP AIRO continues the aerodynamic inspired design language and borrows a few of the beautiful RGB design elements and rounded curves from AMP Extreme AIRO and the minimal and balanced design of Trinity. Slotting in just beneath the ultimate GPU, AMP AIRO comes with a strong factory OC out of the box, features a narrower 2.5 slot body, and has high visibility with its beautiful RGB lighting. It aims to be the mainstream GPU in gamer and creator builds this series.

THE BALANCED TRINITY

Using cooling technologies derived from the flagship model, the Trinity model and its OC variant encompass a trio of powerful cooling fans, a large heatsink that fills the card’s footprint, noise-reducing enhancements, durability reinforcement and addressable RGB elements. The result is a balance of power, performance, and cooling with minimal design and a narrower 2.5 slot body that can offer the blistering FPS in the latest titles.

THE ADVANCED ICESTORM

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series utilises IceStorm 2.0 – its advanced cooling system with enhancements to take on the latest GPU. Mounted on the AMP Extreme AIRO are triple large fans that feature twice the height and blade width of the previous generation to enable optimal airflow. All models come equipped with a colossal aluminum fin stack spanning the full length of the card, paired with up to nine composite copper heat pipes to take on the most intense thermal challenges. Additionally, airflow can exhaust more freely through ventilation paths from every side to boost cooling efficiency.

QUIETER ACOUSTIC PROFILE

The AMP Extreme AIRO is equipped with a counter-rotating center fan to reduce air turbulence, minimising noise with a smoother airflow and comes equipped with a Dual Bios. All other models feature a triple fan design anti-vibration pads and automatic fan stop control, resulting in lower noise levels and extended fan longevity.

DESIGNED FOR DURABILITY

The overall rigidity of AMP Extreme AIRO is enhanced with a solid die-cast metal backplate with a rear retention bracket and utilises durable dual ball fan bearings that reduce rotational friction to further prolong fan lifespan. All ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series models also comes with a bundled metal GPU support stand for additional reinforcement.

ALL AROUND SPECTRA

The dedicated SPECTRA 2.0 lighting system of ZOTAC GAMING enables vibrant coloured lighting with unique animated effects powered by addressable RGB LEDs. On the AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card, users can customise different modes and colours for five lighting zones at the top, front, side and rear, or synchronise the whole to function as one. The beauty of the RGB presence on top, found on the AMP AIRO too, is enhanced by an iridescent and translucent coating that allows lighting paths underneath to shine through.

NEW FireStorm FOR 40 SERIES

The new ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm Utility for 40 Series features an entirely re-designed interface that transforms GPU fine-tuning into a more intuitive task. The new software comes with a host of options that include clock speed, GPU memory frequencies, voltage, fan speed, fan curve settings, SPECTRA RGB lighting effects, and one-click BIOS switching.

AVAILABILITY

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series will be available starting 5 January 2023. Local availability dependent on regional supply and delivery.