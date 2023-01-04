PokerBaazi introduces PokerBaaziShuffled on its app

PokerBaazi in its endeavor to build community connect and start 2023 on a high note introduced #PokerBaaziShuffled on its app.

#PokerBaaziShuffled captures the individual journey of each player on the app in the form of customised stories that provide a sneak peek into their unique journey of 2022. With PokerBaazi completing its eight-year milestone, the campaign epitomises the journey that users have enjoyed on the platform making it a leading name in the poker ecosystem of India.

As part of #PokerBaaziShuffled the users will not just be able to see several interesting, personalised insights such as their top enemy, favourite opponent, performance in tournaments, most used emoji, throwables amongst other unique things, but also be able to share it with their friends through social media with just the click of a button.

Speaking about the campaign, Baazi Games founder and chief executive officer Navkiran Singh said, “Our consumers are always at the core of all our innovations at PokerBaazi. #PokerBaaziShuffled is an interesting way of highlighting some of the noteworthy facts of their Poker journey in 2022. These insights are an indicator of their interaction patterns on the platform.”

He further added, “The poker community in India is growing each day and within CY22 itself we have added more than 10 Lac new users on the platform. We hope the users like their #Shuffled videos and continue to be a part of the PokerBaazi journey.”

Alongside, the brand has also created a separate shuffled video on the overall app insights which has been specially curated to share interesting and engaging data that communicates the product journey to the audience.