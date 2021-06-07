Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl in the ‘DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power’ game launches for Nintendo

Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl in the DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power game, has launched for the Nintendo Switch system.

Execute stunning combos in battle using the game’s easy-to-learn controls and wide array of abilities, each tailored to the six playable characters. Wonder Woman uses her warrior skills with the Lasso of Truth and Flying Shield, Supergirl has Heat Vision and Super-Breath, and Batgirl can invent crime-fighting gadgets like the Bat-Hook.

And, when a player is ready for some mischief, they can use their Spring Spree mega-jump with glee as the rambunctious Harley Quinn. Try out Catwoman’s Cat Dance ability to scratch off your foes as the skilled jewel thief, or trap enemies by deploying Star Sapphire’s Cage of Love ability. The elusive Toyman’s minions won’t know what hit them!

When they are not packing a powerful punch, they will be able to explore different sections of the city of Metropolis, rescuing missing cats and collecting costumes to show off their own personal style. They can even rebuild a destroyed part of the city by donating in-game money to open up shops or place other buildings.

Based on the animated series DC Super Hero Girls, this new game offers fun for the one who want to help citizens in need while doling out justice.

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive and now available at a suggested retail price of $59.99.