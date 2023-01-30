Witzeal has unveiled a digital campaign for its multi-gaming platform ‘Big Cash’ featuring the renowned OTT stars, Divyendu Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Akanksha Sharma. Titled as “Big Cash Pe Aao, Jalwa Dikhao”, the campaign aims to celebrate the skill and passion of players across the country. As part of the partnership, the actors will be seen in multimedia campaigns by Big Cash, spanning across digital and social media platforms.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Witzeal Technologies founder and CEO Ankur Singh said, “We are thrilled to unveil this campaign and partner with India’s finest artists who have won many hearts across. We have always endeavoured to give the players an experience beyond imagination and it gives us immense pleasure to finally celebrate the spirit of online skill gaming with all of them. Our excitement is very well portrayed by stars like Divyendu, Harshita and Akanksha in the campaign.“

He further added, “Our Big Cash platform has emerged to be one of the top multi gaming platforms in India recently, witnessing 30 million registered users and reached a new milestone by surpassing Rs 2 billion in revenue. I’m extremely grateful for the team that works on helping Witzeal reach where it is. Through such initiatives, we intend to increase our interaction with gamers in India and grasp the full potential of the nation’s online skill gaming industry.”

Witzeal forayed into RMG segment with “Big Cash” in 2017. The platform has more than 17 in-house developed games and it uses behavioural science, technology and Artificial Intelligence to provide exceptional game playing experiences across its platforms. Most of Witzeal’s userbase is from tier II and tier III cities and the company aims to target users across urban and rural population. Witzeal also recently had a strong finish to the year as we surpassed Rs 2 billion in annual revenue and achieved 44 per cent year-over-year growth in the last quarter.