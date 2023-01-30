eLaLiga continues its international expansion with the Beat the Best online tournaments, which will tour nine countries over the coming months including India. In addition, the United States and China will once again host the two face-to-face Challenges.

The nine countries hosting Beat the Best will be Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey and South Korea throughout 2022 and early 2023. Registration for each tournament will open on the competition’s official website weeks before the start date. A new this year is that the competition will be open to Xbox One Series and PC platforms, as well as PlayStation 5.

The Beat the Best online tournaments bring the experience of a major official competition to the amateur scene, and make players feel like top stars competing in a spectacular final against a celebrity from their own country.

In addition to these tournaments, there will again be two face-to-face events in China and the United States. These events will pit some of the best national players and influencers from both countries against each other in an exhibition tournament that aims to take eLaLiga’s international brand to a new level.

Beat the Best arrives in India

The tournament, like last year, will touch down in India. Registration opened from 23 January, via the competition’s official website, and the competition will take place on 7 – 8 February and 14 – 15 February. The winner will face Ayush More, Indian YouTuber and gamer.

Country Registration from Tournament Brazil 28 November 13 – 14 December, 20 -21 December Argentina 12 December 3 – 4January and 10 – 11 January Mexico 9 January 24 – 25 January and 31January – 1 February India 23 January 7 – 8 February and 14 – 15 February Saudi Arabia 6 February 21 – 22 February and 28 February – 1 March Egypt 20 February 7 – 8 March and 14 – 15 March Indonesia 6 March 21 – 22 March and 28 – 29 March Turkey 20 March 4 – 5 April and 11 – 12 April South Korea 3 April 18 – 19 April and 25 – 26 April

The sixth eLaLiga Santander regular season kicks off in January

The new season kicked off with the eLaLiga Santander SuperCup on 28 January in Barcelona. Deportivo Alavés, Real Valladolid, RC Celta and Real Zaragoza competed for the title, with Real Valladolid being crowned champions and being awarded €5,000. Real Zaragoza were the tournament runners-up and were awarded €2,000.

The regular matchdays will continue until the end of March, at which point there will be a stop in which the eLaLiga Santander Cup tournament; there will be a 2 vs 2 for the first time in the competition’s history, which will take place in a city yet to be revealed. A few weeks later, and after the final regular matchdays have been played, the eagerly awaited eLaLiga Santander Grand Final, the most spectacular to date, will take place. Over €300,000 will be awarded in prize money throughout the course of the season.

eLaLiga is present on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and YouTube, and continues to offer the most interesting and entertaining content from the competition and EA SPORTS FIFA 23.