WinZO becomes the official co-powered sponsor of India-Australia series on Sony Liv

The mobile esports gaming platform in India, WinZO, is set to be the official co-powered sponsor of the India Tour of Australia on SonyLIV. This is the first time WinZO will be sponsoring a major sports event on a digital platform.

Talking about the partnership, SonyLIV head Ad Sales Revenue, Digital Business Ranjana Mangla said, “We are really delighted to have WinZO as a co-powered sponsor for the India tour of Australia on SonyLIV. This is a big overseas tournament that’s sure to drive viewership on the platform and be of value to both brands.”

India’s tour of Australia, which started today, 27 November 2020, is India’s first international tour after nine months post the global COVID-19 pandemic lockdown; India last played New Zealand in February 2020. The tour is two-month-long, comprising a three-match ODI series, followed by a three-match T20 series and a four-match Test series.

Speaking on the development, WinZO Games co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore said, “India is a market with over a billion cricket fans who have been hungry for cricketing action for the last nine months. Post IPL, it is great to see the resuming of international tournaments as well and it’s a proud moment for us to associate with the first India-Australia International Series of the year. WinZO is always committed to bringing the best entertainment to Bharat.”

WinZO was recently in news for its $18 million series B funding led by global interactive entertainment fund, Makers Fund, New York-based Courtside Venture, and Steve Pagliuca, the Co-Chairman of Bain Capital and investor in Epic Games – developers of the massively popular game, Fortnite. All these investors have made their first investments in the Indian market for the first time through WinZO.