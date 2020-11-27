Why Texas Hold ‘em is still the mainstay of poker?

Poker has become incredibly popular in recent years. There are online sites dedicated to the game, money-spinning tournaments, and television shows. While there are several versions of the game, it is the Texas Hold ‘em version of the game that is predominantly shown, but how has this happened and why is it so popular?

It hasn’t always been this way though. In the past it was Seven card stud that took prominence. As the 21st century arrived though, the poker boom began, and it was Texas Hold ‘em that was getting all the coverage.

This version of the game had been around since the 1960s, but it was more on the underground scene of Las Vegas. For the game to become more popular, it had to make its way to the many casino tables in Las Vegas. It took a fair while for that to happen though with Texas Hold ‘em unable to break the dominance of Seven card stud.

Television has played a big part in the rise of Texas Hold ‘em. As the 21st century was in its infancy, this version of the game was included in the World Series of Poker Main Event and as is often the case, television coverage changes everything.

The growth of Texas Hold ‘em Poker has continued and in 2020, it is clearly the most popular version of the game. Ask anyone what kind of poker they watch on television or play with their friends or online and Texas Hold ‘em will be the answer.

One major reason for its popularity is that it is easy to understand. You might not become a top player but learning the game and reaching an acceptable standard doesn’t take too long. There are great sites that can teach you all about Texas Hold ‘em and how to play the game.

You can spend forever considering poker strategies but that’s for those who want to become top players and hopefully win massive cash prizes. If you just want to play for fun, then a basic knowledge of the game can be learned very quickly.

Once the basic rules have been read and understood, you can start playing Texas Hold ‘em. It won’t take you long to realise why this version of the game is so popular. Every stage of the game affects the final outcome of each hand.

You start with two cards being dealt to you (known as ‘hole cards’ and they may be ones that are good or a couple that won’t win you anything. Right from that moment, you are making decisions and that’s why the game is so great to play. This is less complex than Omaha, where four hole cards are dealt but only two can be chosen. Working out flushes, straights etc takes a lot less work than with Omaha.

The preflop betting now takes place and again you’ll be thinking to yourself ‘just what do I do?’ If you do decide to go to the flop, three community cards are now dealt out. You again will be deciding how to bet with the cards that are now in play. This continues with the dealing of the fourth community card (the turn) and the fifth community card (the river).

Then the final result of that hand is revealed as the remaining players reveal what they have. Will you still be in the hand at that stage and if so, has all that betting been worth it? It’s a great game to play. You can play for fun or start playing tournaments and that’s when the pressure really builds.

Many people play this version of the game as their introduction to poker. It’s the version that they have seen on television or online, so that’s what they want to play. For the domination of Texas Hold ‘em to end, it would take another version of poker to suddenly receive massive coverage. It’s a bit like how the game of billiards was overtaken by snooker once television stations began to show it.

If another version did start getting that coverage, players may turn their attention to it. However, their love affair with Texas Hold ‘em is unlikely to ever end.