Velocity gaming secured third place at PVP Esports ‘Valorant’ Open Championship Finals

Velocity(VLT) Gaming, the only Indian representative at the PVP Valorant SuperGamerFest 2020, finished the tournament in third place.The Indian representative at the event finished the Round Robin stage with 3 wins and 2 losses, failing to make it to the Grand Final of the event.

After generating major hype for being the only team to qualify from the region, Velocity Gaming were under a lot of pressure heading into the tournament.VLT Gaming started off strong with a 13-2 win over Myanmar representative B-Beasts and a surprisingly dominant 13-4 win over a strong Attack All Around team, who were representing Thailand.

Bren Esports, the favourites for the event, landed a heavy blow to VLT’s hopes of securing a place in the Grand Finals by racing to a 10-2 lead. However, the Indian contingent mounted a mini comeback before Bren secured Bind with a 13-7 scoreline. All hopes were now pinned on their match against Indonesian squad XCN, who were the second unbeaten side in the Round Robin Stage.

With third position Velocity Gaming will also take home $899.77 for finishing third at the event, a small consolation prize for a group of talented stars that have proven their mettle at the Asian level once again.