Six-year-old ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ player RowdyRogan banned from playing during live stream

Six year-old streamer, RowdyRogan, was banned from Call Of Duty: Warzone by Activision during a livestream on his Twitch account.

Rogan became a star of Twitch earlier this year after proving to be a match for players that were three or even four times his age.

The most recent game-breaking glitch in Warzone allows players to make infinite duplicates of one of the most efficient killstreaks in the game – Juggernaut suits. These sets of armor turn gamers into a nearly unstoppable force due to overpowered characteristics. The glitch has already resulted in full squads of four Juggernauts winning matches in Warzone, which is completely unfair, to say the least. On a less pessimistic note, a group of three tactically positioned players managed to win the final battle against a squad of three suited Juggernauts, despite all the odds.

As some of you know, Rogan was banned from Warzone on stream tonight. The Team and us are currently trying to handle the situation and will keep you guys updated. Thank you for all the support. #FreeRogan pic.twitter.com/df1B28Fa8R — RowdyRogan (@RowdyRogan) December 10, 2020

RowdyRogan, a sixyear-old Call of Duty: Warzone player and streamer, got suddenly banned from the game during a livestream on Twitch. His father, who’s managing RowdyRogan’s social channels, shared the surprising news on Twitter via a clipped video. It appears that the talented kid was not expecting to get banned at all, and judging by his eloquent reaction, the underage prodigy was quite upset over the situation. For the time being, there’s no explanation as to why RowdyRogan was banned from Warzone, but the reason might be his age. According to Activision’s terms of service, Warzone players should be at least 13 years old to responsibly use the company’s games and services. It is worth noting that the kid has been successfully playing the game for a couple of years so far, and he’s also made the news headlines as the youngest player in Call of Duty World League.