After teasing the release, Ivory Tower and Ubisoft have announced The Crew Motorfest game. For Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and PC, the game will debut in 2023. Signup is currently open for its newly launched Insider Program.

The Crew Motorfest follows The Crew 2, which was itself a sequel to The Crew, which was the first game released by Lyon, France-based Ubisoft Ivory Tower.

The follow-up is about Motorfest, a one-of-a-kind festival highlighting the greatest experience in car culture. Once again an open-world racing game featuring Honolulu, volcanoes, rain forests, and beaches to race through, it is situated on O’ahu island in the Hawaiian archipelago. There are several events, challenges, and tailor-made races to complete, as well as hundreds of legendary vehicles to drive solo or with friends.

In the upcoming months, the Motorfest program will receive additional information. The Insider Program offers a closed test with many phases in the interim. In order to allow for rapid iterations for 2,000 participants, the initial phase is exclusively available on PC. However, as the game’s final stages progress and the player base grows, consoles will have access.