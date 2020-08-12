Two weeks left for PS store summer sale to end, hundreds of titles available!

Sony’s Summer Sale on the PlayStation Store was launched earlier and it is halfway through and new deals have been added. The PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale will run until 20 August, therefore two more weeks are left and there is still time to save a bunch on great games. The Summer Sale places a huge emphasis on AAA titles, that also include recent hits with significant discounts.

Games like Doom Eternal ($30) and Final Fantasy VII Remake ($39.59) which were recently launched have made to the discounted list. Hundreds of games are discounted, including several big franchise names like Kingdom Hearts( it includes 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences for $30),A Plague Tale: Innocence (for $17), Control (for $21), The Outer Worlds (for $30), and Death Stranding (for $36).

The sale has some 2020 games discounted as well. Dreams, which just received an update to support PSVR, is down to $30. those who prefer Ghost of Tsushima can pick up Nioh 2 for $40.19, Persona 5 Royal, is discounted to $45 and many more.