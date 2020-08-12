Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek is returning to Twitch with an undisclosed deal

“As I was exploring options, I realized that there was no better place than Twitch to engage with the best and most loyal gaming community worldwide,” Grzesiek said in a statement. He added that the channel would be relaunched with a new look and logo.

He has not been active since October, before he signed with Mixer. Prior to his departure he was considered one of the site’s top talents, alongside the likes of Guy “Dr DisRespect” Beahm and others.

His return marks a big win for Twitch in a competitive streaming war, especially in the wake of their ban of Dr DisRespect in June.

After Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Shroud departed for Mixer last fall, Dr DisRespect became Twitch’s top creator and earned himself a multimillion-dollar contract earlier this year. In June, however, Twitch banned him permanently, according to esports journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau. Dr DisRespect began to stream on YouTube on 6August, but according to Breslau, he has not and will not receive an exclusive deal from YouTube or Facebook.