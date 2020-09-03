TrueFan ropes in Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Having raised $4.3 million in seed funding, TrueFan, a celebrity-fan startup announced its first round of exclusive partnerships with Bollywood celebs, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

During the recent launch of the platform, co-founder and CEO, Nimish Goel said, “I am a huge fan of Virat Kohli and I gatecrashed a wedding just to get a chance to meet him. While it was one of the most memorable moments, I knew it was not possible for everyone to do the same. With TrueFan, we want to help millions of such fans connect with their idols in a meaningful way. We’re excited to be partnering with superstars like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and are in process of tying up with many more household names.”

The platform aims to brings fans to win a chance to engage with their beloved superstars at the price of a cup of coffee. TrueFan encourages users to play simple quizzes around the lives of celebrities and the winner scores a personalised message from those stars.

TrueFan shareholder Ronnie Screwvala said, “We have a larger demographic of people who idolize celebrities from all walks of life and 99.9 per cent of time, this affection seems like a one-way street. True-Fan comes through as a well-timed offering to shake this scenario up. It acts as a powerful connector for loyal enthusiasts and fans who wish to reach out to their dream idols and vice versa, it also enables megastars to interact with their true fans.”

TrueFan is the only platform that caters exclusively to A-list celebrities with a business model that doesn’t exist in the market today. It aims to build the single largest influencer- fan based commerce platform and will be partnering with names from all walks of life like Bollywood, sports, music and more.

Talking about their association with the platform the celebrities commented:

“TrueFan gives the fan-celebrity relationship a unique and engaging dimension through gamification. It is an immersive and highly engaging platform and I’m excited to partner with them,” said Ranveer Singh

“I’ve been very fortunate to have loyal fans throughout my career and now I have a chance to interact with them personally. It’s this thought that got me excited to partner with TrueFan,” said Kareena Kapoor

“My fans have been my constants by always supporting and cheering me on. I’d love to have a heart-to-heart with them and TrueFan helps me do just that. I am happy to exclusively partner with the platform and be closer to my fans.” commented Tiger Shroff

“It is a pleasure to launch TrueFan to the Indian audience. The association forges a personalised bond with my audience, while overcoming geographical boundaries. My congratulations to the minds behind the innovative virtual interface platform, True fan. I look forward to the launch with excitement.” said Hrithik Roshan