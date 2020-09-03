Nintendo confirms ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ will release for Switch from 18 September

Nintendo has announced that it will be bringing Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy to the Nintendo Switch. But the best news is that all three remastered games will be available in one package.’Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ will be available from 18 September and optimised for the latest console, including higher resolutions. The pack will also include an in-game music mode to enjoy the music and songs from all three games.

The triple pack will see each game “optimised” for Nintendo Switch. The trio will feature higher resolutions and “smoother gameplay performance”, Nintendo has said, as well as a music player mode to listen to tunes from the three games.

The packaged version will be released as a physical set on a limited basis, while the digital-only collection will also have limited availability – until March 2021. It is available to pre-order now.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is being released as part of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. Other devices and games to be released include a remaster of Super Mario 3D World – previously only on Wii U. It will add Bowser’s Fury, with details on that extension coming later. The game will be out next February.

There will be new Amiibo released, as well as a special limited edition Game and Watch system.