Trinity Gaming India has announced its partnership with Dubai-based EmChain FZE to facilitate business worth $10M in the Web3 and blockchain-based gaming sector in India. Trinity Gaming and EmChain will train, mentor and provide revenue streams for creators in the web3 and blockchain space.

Managing majority of the Indian creator market share and a gaming community of over 40 million, Trinity Gaming along with EmChain aims to generate business from global developers and publishers in the P2E (Play to Earn), crypto and the NFT gaming space. This partnership will enable web3-based gaming content to generate new revenue streams for the Indian influencers and provide opportunities to work with brands and game developers in global markets including the MENA, SEA and the US.

Founded by Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao in 2019, Trinity Gaming caters to publishers, platforms, and brands. Trinity is a Creator Service Provider (CSP) to Facebook and exclusive to the Facebook Gaming Partner Program managing over 700 creators. The company also caters to Krafton in India by exclusively facilitating content, event, and marketing activities for the brand in the country.

Talking about the partnership Trinity Gaming India co-founder and COO Shivam Rao said, “By working together, we can explore Web3 game prospects for our creators, which will enable them to commercialize their skills. With the increasing interest in play-to-earn games, enthusiasts will now be able to explore newer opportunities to experience and monetize Web3 platforms.”

EmChain CEO Towqeer Gilkar, states, “Given the massive market opportunity with the highest number of active wallet holders in the world and 400 million plus Active Gamers, India has the potential to become a global leader in the web3 space. EmChain plans to capitalize on this by delivering quality content and distribution with Trinity’s network of creators and influencers.”

Lack of awareness for technologies such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs inhibits the average Indian gamer. Trinity’s influencers will play a key role in raising future adoption levels of web3-based gaming content by the overall Indian gaming community by sheer modeling of monetary success and enjoyment of new gaming content.

Trinity aims to ease the adoption of web3-based gaming content through education and will introduce a daily podcast called ‘Emchain Podcast’ that will talk about web3, blockchain and P2E games, available on streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube.