Kingfisher has announced a partnership with NODWIN Gaming, the esports and gaming arm of Nazara Technologies, to become the title sponsor for the India Premiership 2023 scheduled to start from 5January 2023.

Kingfisher has for the first time partnered with NODWIN Gaming as the title sponsor for the India Premiership. NODWIN Gaming has hosted five editions of the longest-running independent esports league so far. This edition of Kingfisher India Premiership, a NODWIN Gaming IP, will run for nine months starting January 2023 and will be divided into three seasons.

This exciting collaboration between Kingfisher and NODWIN Gaming comes on the back of a strong gaming and esports culture emerging in the country. Registrations for the Winter Season of this mega tournament will be open from 22December 2022 to 3January 2023 and those who are 21 years of age and above can register here.

The Winter Season, which will include games like World Cricket Championship 3 (Mobile), Tekken7 (Console) and Clash of Clan (Mobile), will culminate in a grand LAN finale event.

United Breweries Ltd senior category head marketing Jacqueline van Faassen said, “Kingfisher has been a beacon of excitement and camaraderie for consumers over decades and is the perfect partner to celebrate moments of fun. We are thrilled to be collaborating with NODWIN Gaming and are confident that Kingfisher India Premiership will be a new milestone in our journey to delight consumers. We believe this association will create a differentiated consumer engagement experience for GenZ and millennials. Gaming has always been a passion point for the youth and we are confident that Kingfisher India Premiership will deliver an exciting gaming experience for fans.”

“What can be a better start to the new year than by bringing back another edition of India’s longest-running independent esports league! We can’t wait for the esports party to begin at the Kingfisher India Premiership that will hopefully set the mood high for the whole year. We’ve seen some amazing displays of talent across previous editions with players making a name for themselves at global and national esports gatherings. We look forward to seeing what 2023 has in store for them!” said NODWIN Gaming MD and co-founder Akshat Rathee.

