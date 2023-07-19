Toikido and Supersocial announced the global launch of Piñata Smashlings, a multiplayer game for kids of all ages.

The game offers players a social experience as they explore, capture, and train Smashlings, the magical pet-like creatures that live in the Piñataverse – and integrates digital gameplay alongside physical product, experiential entertainment, and more.

Toikido is a London-based entertainment company that works on the digital design and toys, and Supersocial is a US-based developer and publisher of metaverse games and experiences. While the two companies have come together to craft Piñata Smashlings universe for Roblox, the Piñataverse extends beyond the virtual realm. On the heels of the game launch, an array of consumer products, from toys and collectibles to apparel, will hit the market. This makes Piñata Smashlings the first fully-native entertainment franchise to spring forth from a Roblox game world.

The physical products will be accessible in more than 70 countries, with initial rollouts in the UK and USA. The Smashlings universe will also extend into a new animated television series, set to debut on a major streaming network soon.

Toikido founder and CEO Darran Garnham said, “Piñata Smashlings is in a unique position to help reshape the global gaming landscape and become the next breakout worldwide IP from a gaming platform. We are extremely excited about our partnership with Supersocial, and look forward to seeing how players engage with this immersive universe that encourages connections, imagination, and interactive fun.”

Supersocial founder and CEO Yonatan Raz-Fridman said, “We’re incredibly excited to bring the vibrant universe of Piñata Smashlings to life inside the digital realm. Leveraging Toikido’s inspiring and creative characters, we have crafted a rich, engaging world within Roblox, and are giving fans the opportunity to engage with the Smashlings characters in new, tangible ways in their daily lives. This is more than just a game; it’s a whole new adventure that starts in the digital sphere and echoes into the real world.”

Toikido recently joined forces with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and UEFA EURO 2024 master licensee, Fanatics, to create the EURO 2024 mascot, Albärt, for the #MakeMoves campaign, aimed at encouraging children to be more active and health-conscious. Albärt, a teddy bear character, will also be integrated into the Piñata Smashlings Roblox game as part of “football island,” which will feature a host of interactive mini-games and challenges focusing on physical activity and well-being. The mascot will be featured in a merchandise program spearheaded by IMG, the brand’s exclusive licensing agent in key markets.

Piñata Smashlings is available to play now, exclusively on Roblox.