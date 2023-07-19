Indian poker player Anirban Das recently created history by becoming the first Indian to win a cash prize of a whopping US$430,200 in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) 2023.

Das earned the spot to represent India at WSOP held in Vegas, USA by winning a silver medal at The National Poker Series India 2023 hosted on PokerBaazi. He competed in an eight-day feat at the WSOP, competing against the top poker players in the world, and finished 16th in the main event, which attracted a whopping 10,000 participants.

Das, a product manager, has spent over a decade playing, practising and honing his poker skills. His inkling for strategic thinking and intellectual games, like chess, naturally drew him towards sports. After years of dedication and skill development, he decided to pursue poker professionally.

Congratulating Das on his feat at the World Series of Poker, Baazi Games founder and CEO Navkiran Singh said, “I am elated to hear that Anirban has ranked 16th in the battle of the champions proudly placing India on the world map. At PokerBaazi, we will continue with our endeavour to extend a safe, robust and engaging ecosystem to help players like Anirban to represent India and continue to make notable strides in the world poker community.”

Das shared, “I am elated and filled with gratitude for the kind of love and support that I have received from the community in the last week at the World Series of Poker. My feat at the WSOP marks as one of the best scores that I have recorded in my tenure as a poker player. The opportunity and the feeling to put India on the map by securing rank 16th is unmatched and wouldn’t have been possible without platforms like National Poker Series India providing excellent opportunities to players like me. I am certain that this achievement will only encourage more Indians to participate in the series and win the coveted bracelet next year.”