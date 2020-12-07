The real money online fantasy platform for movies, ‘Zooppy’ launched on iOS

Recently launched app, Zooppy, is live on Apple iOs devices across India. This provides an opportunity for audiences to use their knowledge and skills in movies and win real cash over multiple formats.

Zooppy will engage with millions of passive moviegoers in an active platform where they could use their talent to play games and win prizes. This movie based fantasy game has been developed by Quarous Technologies led by Kerala based tech enthusiasts Yuva Pushpakar, Jose Thomas, Athul P. Raj, Mefin Thomas, Renjith Robert and Deepak Uthaman.

Zooppy provides a glimpse of the recent news and developments in the movie industry conjoined with a critical bird’s eye view of new releases in theatres and other streaming platforms. The core of the business is to leverage the patented technology to offer online movie based skill competitions.

Launching this movie-based game, CEO Yuva Pushpakar commented, “The increasing popularity of Marvel and Star Wars has led to the emergence of fantasy movie leagues in India. This is a new way of film experience that combines elements of films, game and fantasy sport. It is also an entirely new way to connect with both your friends and favourite films.”

He further added that during the pandemic, the mobile gaming industry has gained mainstream recognition and is also a way for people to keep in touch with their families, relatives and friends. With this increasing trend, we aim to provide unique experiences where we are providing customers to participate or interact with movie business proactively.

This YouTube based online fantasy game where users can create a playlist of eight videos and join many contests. A zone for ‘Movie nerds’ is created to showcase their knowledge and interest in cinema through Quizzes, Puzzles, etc. The users can win cash contests of their choice and compete for real cash. The audience can also create multiple playlists and join multiple contests to increase your chances of winning. The users who join more contest will have a greater chance of winning. They can also check the progress and results of the contest in Mycontest section.