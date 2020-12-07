Taiwanese horror game adapted Netflix series, ‘Detention’ is out now

Netflix has released the first episode of their adaptation of Red Candle Game’s Detention. The series, based on Red Candle Games’ 2017 horror adventure game, is the first Mandarin series collaboration by Netflix which teamed up with the Taiwanese broadcaster Public Television Service to bring it to life.

Just to be clear, this series is a separate entity entirely from the 2019 movie directed by John Hsu. The Netflix series uses an entirely new cast, and each episode has been given a run time of 60 minutes.

It stars Lingwei Lee as Yunxiang Liu and Ning Han as Ruixin Fang, and is set several decades after the events of the game—depicted in flashback as they’re uncovered by a transfer student in the 1990s who learns that Greenwood High School is still haunted by its past. And also ghosts.

“A tormented student uncovers unsettling secrets about her remote high school as betrayal and a paranormal encounter upend her life,” Netflix says in the show’s description, and also confirms that the eight episodes will be made available weekly between now and the end of the year.

Rather than being dumped on the streaming platform all at once, the eight episodes of Detention: The Series are being staggered to coincide with their broadcasts in Taiwan. The first two episodes are available now.