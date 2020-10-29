The Game Awards expands streaming and broadcast footprint in India

The Game Awards, announced expansion of its live distribution plans in India for its the 2020 gala broadcast, airing live on Thursday, 10 December.

“We’re thrilled to grow our distribution in India with an incredible group of partners that share our view that gaming is a universal language that challenges, inspires, entertains and ultimately unites cultures,” said The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley.

The Game Awards will air live on television on MTV India, in addition to streaming live and free across OTT platforms including Disney+/Hotstar, Viacom’s VOOT, Reliance’s JioTV, Airtel and MX Player. These distribution points are in addition to the continued free availability of the show on platforms such as Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube, where an exclusive Hindi co-stream of the show will air in partnership with NODWIN Gaming.

The Game Awards partnered with NODWIN Gaming to manage the distribution deals in India. Speaking about the partnership, NODWIN Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “The Game Awards have always been the epitome of our industry. A true celebration of our art form. This COVID year, we all know that gaming has done well and NODWIN is proud to bring The Game Awards back to India. With the strong backing of MTV on linear TV and Airtel Xstream, Hotstar, Jio, Voot and MXPlayer, we can positively say that this will be the first time that The Game Awards will reach more than 100 million Indians on their most preferred TV channels and OTT platforms. We look forward to celebrating our love for gaming with everyone across the country”

These new livestream partners in India join a slate of more than 45 global digital networks that will stream The Game Awards live and free around the world. Additional distribution partners will be announced in the coming weeks.