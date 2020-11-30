The action-adventure genre and its popularity in India

There are debates over the exact origins of action-adventure titles. That said, it’s believed that the genre first came to fruition in the 1970s, as evident from games such as Inc.’s Adventure and Jet Rocket. Since then, the fun-filled category has grown into one of the gaming industry’s most popular genres. In recent years, action-adventure games have taken the sector by storm in India, which is a testament to the South Asian country’s new-found love of gaming. So, let’s take a look at the genre’s niche, as well as considering its popularity in India.

Analysing the Genre’s Cross-Platform Diversity

Perhaps the most significant reason behind the growth of action-adventure titles concerns their versatility, particularly in India. Throughout the history of the Tomb Raider franchise, the country has long been a go-to, in-game destination among developers. Crucially, this is why the series that’s centred around Lara Croft has enjoyed sustained success. For example, along with being a country-specific level in the 1998 release, Tomb Raider III, India also returned to the franchise in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which hit the shelves in 2018.

Tomb Raider is an example of the popularity that single-player, offline titles enjoy within India. In turn, the action-adventure niche has diversified onto other gaming platforms, including Android devices. Regarding Tomb Raider, it’s a testament to the series’ success that is has become an inspiration for various casino game developers. At Genesis Casino, a popular online casino in India, prospective players can immerse themselves in Lara Croft: Temples and Tombs, as well as many other modern-day slots. The five-reel, Microgaming creation is set in the Temple of Riches, with users seeking to uncover its hidden fortunes and secrets. The title captures the excitement of the action-packed genre despite targeting the niche in a less traditional format.

India’s Growing Mobile and Online Gaming Industry

Although there can be no doubt that single-player titles in the action-adventure niche are immensely popular in India, the genre has undoubtedly reached new heights following the country’s rise of mobile and online gaming. While Mint reports that mobile gaming is one of the fastest-growing markets in India, figures from Dot Com Infoway state that the sector is forecast to record revenues of around £875 million by 2020.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/n4b8FRUDNZo” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Fundamentally, a significant contributing factor behind this financial growth relates to online playability. At the time of writing, Call of Duty: Mobile is one of India’s most-popular action-adventure titles because of its multi-player functions. The free-to-play game integrates five-player teamed combat, along with a 100-user royale lobby. Additionally, the remote development features old-school maps from the franchise, including Crash, Crossfire, Nuketown 2, and more. It’s a testament to the title’s popularity within the South Asian country that it was the top-grossing game in India over a four-day period in September 202, as per Gizmochina.

The Action-Adventure Genre Isn’t Going Anywhere

In the future, it appears likely that this fun-filled niche will continue to be at the forefront of gaming trends in India. The rise of mobile and online gaming has significantly altered user trends, with open-world, first-person shooters rivalling single-player franchises. Crucially, the genre’s versatility is unquestionable, which is why it has the potential to retain its position as one of India’s leading genres over the coming decades.