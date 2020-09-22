Team Kolkata bagged the champion’s position for Skyesports Valorant Championship 2.0

Team Kolkata, represented by Velocity Gaming became the champions of Skyesports Championship 2.0 Valorant Showdown after defeating Team Chennai 2-1 in a bo3 grand final to win the championship.

The tournament was played between 19 September and 21 September with eight teams representing the eight premier cities of India. The two initial two days saw the eight teams competing in the gruelling quarter-final matches, which were played in a double-elimination format. Team Kolkata, Team Chennai, Team Mumbai and Team Hyderabad (Orange Rock Esports) advanced to the final day of action, which featured the semi-finals and final.

In semi-final 1, Team Chennai endured a stern challenge from Mumbai to become the first team to advance to the final. With 33 kills to his name, Mumbai’s sMxYT took the tag of ‘top fragger of the match,’ but failed to guide his side to the final, with Chennai winning 13-11.

The second semi-final was a much straightforward tie. Team Kolkata dominated the proceedings right from the start to secure a comfortable 13-5 win.

Team Kolkata took map 1 Ascent with a 13-8 scoreline. Team Chennai answered back by winning map 2 Bind 13-8. The decider map Split saw both teams going back and forth at the beginning of the first half, but Team Kolkata finished the match in style dominating their opposition with a 13-5 scoreline.

In the end, Team Kolkata won the tournament with a 2-1 score over Team Chennai, finishing first place and taking the bigger Rs 60,000slice of the prize pool pie. Team Chennai failed to take down Team Kolkata in map 3and therefore took the runners up spot and Rs 42,000 by finishing second place.Chennai’s RAFAAA was named the MVP of Skyesports Valorant Championship 2.0 for his consistent performances throughout the tourmanet. He finished the tournament with an impressive 137 kills and 16 assists. Antidote was the top fragger for Kolkata, notching an impressive KDA (Kills/Deaths/Assists) of 117/16/18.