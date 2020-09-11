Taco Bell And Xbox partnered to giveaway Xbox Series X bundles

Taco Bell and Xbox are joining forces for the fourth year in a row to give away Xbox Series X bundles before the next-gen console launches.

Starting 24 September, customers who purchase any medium or large drink via the Taco Bell app or in-person will receive a code on their cup for a chance to win the new bundle (free method of entry available, see Official Rules for details). With up to three entries per day and a winner approximately every 15 minutes, there are more chances to win Xbox console

Taco Bell is sharing another way to win an Xbox Series X even earlier via its new digital rewards program. All fans need to do is download the Taco Bell app and join the Taco Bell Rewards Beta program by 13 September. Those that have opted-in to receive emails will be able to register and gain exclusive access to be included in daily drawings from 15 September to 21 September.

“For four years now, Taco Bell and Xbox have continued to break the mold to create experiences consumers crave.Our goal has always been to meet our fans where they are culturally, and the gaming world is no exception. With digital gaming and entertainment serving as a connector for so many people these days, we’re excited to be the first to offer consumers the ultimate gaming console before it launches nationwide,” said Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer Nikki Lawson. While this year’s promotion gives early access to the next generation of gaming, it’s not the first time Taco Bell and Xbox have teamed up to give fans one-of-a-kind bundles and unique rewards. After partnering together for the original Xbox release back in 2001, the relationship has continued to provide first-access to next-gen hardware such as the Xbox One X and the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in years past as well as limited edition bundles (the Xbox One X Platinum and Xbox Eclipse) with the iconic Taco Bell “bong” sound at startup and access to hundreds of playable games with Xbox Game Pass.

