‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s’ ‘Minecraft’ reveal crashed Twitter with reactions

As Nintendo revealed that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC is a Minecraft’s crossover – The announcement has made fans to go head over heels and it has crashed Twitter. The microblogging site went down temporarily as soon as the crossover was revealed in a short video presentation, which can be viewed here
Steve and Alex from Minecraft will be added to Smash Bros. Ultimate alongside a new stage and seven music tracks from Microsoft‘s series. Here is how twitter reacted
Smash Bros. Ultimate is truly the biggest crossover in gaming history. What will ever beat this? Probably nothing. And still we have 4 characters remaining.— Stealth (@Stealth40k) October 1, 2020
*sees Minecraft Steve added to Smash*— Tetris (@Tetris_Official) October 1, 2020
Us: pic.twitter.com/3zdtDeX4Xv
minecraft is a game for children and does not belong in a nintendo game— 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) October 1, 2020
Sakurai: Minecraft Steve in Smash!— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) October 1, 2020
Twitter Servers: pic.twitter.com/TNQMDsPriT
RAZ (DID NOT) JOINS THE BATTLE!— Double Fine (@DoubleFine) October 1, 2020
Just got off the phone with Joe Nintendo, he said Gex was never promised to be a part of any fighter pass or any smash bros games as long as he was alive.— gex (@number1gexfan) October 1, 2020
Turns out millions of people tweeting “thank god it’s not Crash” will break Twitter— Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) October 1, 2020
lmaooooo genuine question did Minecraft Steve for Smash just BREAK TWITTER— Jen Simpkins (@itsJenSim) October 1, 2020
もしかして、Twitter落ちましたね……?— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 1, 2020
Minecraft Steve is now in #SuperSmashBrosUltimate. I’m ok with this because it was hilarious. But now Dante waits another day. pic.twitter.com/BaGspYYKGq— Jake Kenjesky (@jake_ken44) October 1, 2020
Congratulations to Steve on getting into Smash! lets get creative!#SmashBros #SmashBrosUltimate #SuperSmashBros #SmashUltimate #SuperSmashBrosUltimate #Minecraft #SmashDirect #Kirby #SteveForSmash #NintendoSwitch #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/yP2vhm50Q3— Archdan (Lonely Roy comic) (@ArchdanMiiverse) October 1, 2020
Minecraft Steve is no Phil Swift, but as long as he can patch, bond, seal, and SUPER SMASH…we can dig it! #SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/3BOg99ZlsT— Flex Seal (@GetFlexSeal) October 1, 2020
Erm… Steved to meet you#Steve #Minecraft #SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/PcOg6BmBws— Miles John (but spooky) (@GabaghoulComics) October 1, 2020
12 year olds got a big win today. #SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/vUhz6YFJZX— Bryce (@brodee922) October 1, 2020
Are you winning son?#SuperSmashBrosUltimate #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/72VkWkZygr— Lantern Gerph 🎃 (@gerph_art) October 1, 2020
The New Smash Fighter#SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/WNaFtfpjvn— Dante 💥 It’s Showtime! (@KiryuAttorney) October 1, 2020