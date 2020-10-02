Games

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s’ ‘Minecraft’ reveal crashed Twitter with reactions

October 2, 2020
AnimationXpress Team

As Nintendo revealed that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC is a Minecraft’s crossover – The announcement has made fans to go head over heels and it has crashed Twitter. The microblogging site went down temporarily as soon as the crossover was revealed in a short video presentation, which can be viewed here


Steve and Alex from Minecraft will be added to Smash Bros. Ultimate alongside a new stage and seven music tracks from Microsoft‘s series. Here is how twitter reacted