‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s’ ‘Minecraft’ reveal crashed Twitter with reactions

As Nintendo revealed that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC is a Minecraft’s crossover – The announcement has made fans to go head over heels and it has crashed Twitter. The microblogging site went down temporarily as soon as the crossover was revealed in a short video presentation, which can be viewed here

Smash Bros. Ultimate is truly the biggest crossover in gaming history. What will ever beat this? Probably nothing. And still we have 4 characters remaining. — Stealth (@Stealth40k) October 1, 2020

Steve and Alex from Minecraft will be added to Smash Bros. Ultimate alongside a new stage and seven music tracks from Microsoft‘s series. Here is how twitter reacted

*sees Minecraft Steve added to Smash*



Us: pic.twitter.com/3zdtDeX4Xv — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) October 1, 2020

minecraft is a game for children and does not belong in a nintendo game — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) October 1, 2020

Sakurai: Minecraft Steve in Smash!



Twitter Servers: pic.twitter.com/TNQMDsPriT — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) October 1, 2020

RAZ (DID NOT) JOINS THE BATTLE! — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) October 1, 2020

Just got off the phone with Joe Nintendo, he said Gex was never promised to be a part of any fighter pass or any smash bros games as long as he was alive. — gex (@number1gexfan) October 1, 2020

Turns out millions of people tweeting “thank god it’s not Crash” will break Twitter — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) October 1, 2020

lmaooooo genuine question did Minecraft Steve for Smash just BREAK TWITTER — Jen Simpkins (@itsJenSim) October 1, 2020

もしかして、Twitter落ちましたね……? — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 1, 2020

Minecraft Steve is now in #SuperSmashBrosUltimate. I’m ok with this because it was hilarious. But now Dante waits another day. pic.twitter.com/BaGspYYKGq — Jake Kenjesky (@jake_ken44) October 1, 2020

Minecraft Steve is no Phil Swift, but as long as he can patch, bond, seal, and SUPER SMASH…we can dig it! #SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/3BOg99ZlsT — Flex Seal (@GetFlexSeal) October 1, 2020