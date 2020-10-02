Warner Animation Group to bring the iconic stories from Dr. Seuss’ books on screen

Warner Bros. Animation is launching an interconnected cinematic universe in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises with a new animated franchise based on the works of the legendary children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel.

J.J. Abrams has teamed up with Warner Animation group for a big screen adaptation of the classic Oh, the Places You’ll Go. Abrams and Bad Robot head of motion pictures Hannah Minghella will produce the movie which is scheduled for a 2027 release.

“Dr Seuss’ Oh The Places You’ll Go! is full of the inspiration, imagination, wonder and hope that has encouraged and entertained readers of all ages for generations,” said Mignhella in a statement. “It’s hard to imagine a more iconic or beloved book to bring to life as Bad Robot’s first animated feature for WB.”

Another animated feature will be based on the iconic 1957 children’s book The Cat in the Hat which will be directed by Erica Rivinoja and Art Hernandez. The film was announced in 2018 and is set for a 2024 release.

A stand-alone feature film Thing One and Thing Two, based on the characters that originated in Cat in the Hat, is also in the works. It is targeting a 2026 release date.

“Seuss builds worlds,” said Warner Animation Group executive vice president Allison Abbate. “There are so many questions that he posits, which is why we can read and reread those stories. It has been exciting for us to think about it as world building and not just a single story.”

Dr. Seuss Enterprises president Susan Brandt said, “For the first time we’re not just doing one film for one book. We’re going to franchise-build beyond the initial story of these books and find out what happens next.”

The Warners-Seuss partnership has previously teamed up with Netflix for the series Green Eggs and Ham. The show, which hit Netflix in 2019, has already been renewed for a second season.