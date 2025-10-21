‘Subway Surfers’ announces first collaboration with ‘Among Us’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Sybo, the mobile games studio best known for creating Subway Surfers, has announced a collaboration with Innersloth to bring global social deduction hit Among Us into Subway Surfers for the first time.
The collab, which launched on 20 October and will continue till 3 November, has dropped Among Us’ iconic Crewmates into the Subway Surfers universe for a three week-long event packed with exclusive content, including a first-of-its-kind in-game challenge where players must uncover the Impostor.
“We constantly aim to provide fresh ways for players to engage with the world of Subway Surfers, and our recent collaborations with Brawl Stars, 8 Ball Pool, and Crossy Road showed us firsthand how excited our community was to see their favourite games collide,” said Sybo CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig.
As part of the event, Subway Surfers has debuted a limited-time feature, the Among Us Staged City Tour, where players aim to to unlock characters, hoverboards, and ultimately reveal the hidden Impostor. The update also includes a new themed challenge, “Find the Impostor,” adding a mystery-solving twist to the classic endless runner game.
Subway Surfers players can additionally unlock six never-before-seen Among Us-inspired characters, each combining elements of the classic Among Us Crewmate design merged with fan-favourite members of the Subway Surfers squad. New characters available include Crewmate Jake, Crewmate Guard, Crewmate Tricky, Crewmate Spike, and more.