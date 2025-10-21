Malaysia’s Monsta announces global theatrical release for ‘Papa Zola The Movie’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Monsta, the Malaysian studio behind BoBoiBoy and Mechamato, has announced the upcoming worldwide release of its latest animated feature, Papa Zola The Movie. The film is set to hit cinemas beginning December 2025 across Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, Turkey, and the Middle East, marking one of Monsta’s largest theatrical rollouts to date.
The film tells the story of a secret operative who, after losing his memories, finds peace living a quiet life with his family. But when alien invaders wielding game-like technology launch a devastating attack on Earth and abduct his daughter, his past comes rushing back. To save his loved ones, he must rediscover his true identity and embrace the hero within.
Blending action, comedy, and heartfelt emotion, the film delivers a message about courage, family, and redemption.
At Mipcom, Mosta engaged in discussions with various companies to secure additional theatrical partners, with the goal of bringing the film to audiences in the USA, South America, and Europe.
The movie will be released in multiple languages including English, Malay, Arabic, Hindi, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and Turkish, with more localisations underway — such as Spanish, French, and Portuguese — to ensure accessibility for audiences worldwide.
The film’s ambitious release strategy marks a proud milestone for Malaysian animation, showcasing its ability to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global industry leaders.