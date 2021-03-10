Steam ‘CS:GO’ page deleted along with 41 other games; restored after three hours

Earlier CS: GO was ‘taken off the shelves’ on Steam Platform. Although it did not affect users who were playing games, but it did cause a panic. According to SteamDB records, in addition to CS: GO, 41 other games were also disabled. The reason is still unknown. Nearly three hours after the case, the Steam store page returned to normal. But that time, Valve did not provide an explanation for this issue.

While the reasons behind this sudden deletion of the Steam community page of the #1 game on the platform still remains a mystery, many started suspecting that a major update might be on the horizon. The possible major update may require a complete revamp of the Steam page of CS:GO, which could explain why the page was shut down for hours.

Overwatch: *didn’t kill csgo*

PUBG: *didn’t kill csgo*

Fortnite: *didn’t kill csgo*

Valorant: *didn’t kill csgo* Valve: pic.twitter.com/pQxkC5wOvl — Gabe Follower ★ (@gabefollower) March 9, 2021

There have been speculations about CS:GO porting over to Source 2 that has been doing the rounds for months and the CS:GO community is hopeful about a potential update. Popular CS:GO insider revealed last year that “CS:GO Source 2 is definitely happening.” Considering the fact that CS:GO has been facing quite the competition from Riot’s shooter Valorant in terms of player base and esports tournaments, now would be an ideal time for the developers to give fans what they want – the Source 2 engine upgrade.