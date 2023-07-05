Starlight Gaming, a Softstar Entertainment company, has partnered with S8UL, an Indian gaming content network, to announce the much-anticipated launch of Raider SIX in India.

This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both entities as they aim to revolutionise the gaming landscape in India. Raider SIX is specially built for discerning Indian consumers, demonstrating Starlight Gaming’s commitment to providing a first-of-its-kind gaming experience to Indian gamers. Within a 10-day registration period, Raider SIX has garnered one million pre-registrations, signifying enthusiasm among Indian gamers.

Crafted by Starlight Gaming in collaboration with Indian gamers, Raider SIX is a battle royale action mobile game that immerses players in the captivating Indian battle landscape. It introduces a diverse array of Indian characters and cultural high points, marking the first-ever inclusion of such elements in the genre. Tailored exclusively for the Indian gaming community, Raider SIX aims to capture the hearts of Indian gamers with its rich tapestry of characters, aesthetic scenery, and unmatched gaming action that reflects the vivid spirit of Indian culture.

Over the coming weeks, Starlight Gaming and Team S8UL will join forces to deliver collaborative content, combining their expertise and resources for unparalleled gaming experiences. The game offers action-packed battles, exhilarating gameplay, unlimited revival opportunities, a vast arsenal of intriguing weapons, heart-pounding helicopter escape missions, a robust trading system, and exciting draw activities.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Softstar Entertainment chairman Tu Chun-Kuang said, “We are thrilled to bring Raider SIX to the vast and dynamic Indian gaming market. By leveraging S8UL’s extensive network and Starlight Gaming’s commitment to innovation, this partnership seeks to captivate Indian gamers and push the boundaries of gaming entertainment. We aim to provide the passionate gaming community in India with a unique gaming experience that mixes innovation, excitement, and the country’s rich cultural history. Our team is overjoyed to make a difference in India, and it’s just the beginning for us.”

Starlight Gaming COO Laveesh Pandey said, “We are super excited to explore the Indian gaming world by unleashing Raider SIX. Team S8UL is one of the largest networks of gaming content creators in India and we are elated to see their excitement about Raider SIX.”

On partnering with Starlight Gaming, S8UL CEO Animesh Agarwal AKA 8 Bit Thug said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Raider SIX as their launch pad in the Indian gaming market. With the overwhelming enthusiasm of the gaming community towards Raider SIX, we are confident in its potential for a successful launch. Together, S8UL and Raider SIX aim to make an impact and contribute to the evolving gaming landscape in India.”