Before it is officially released worldwide, Square Enix announced that its free-to-play Just Cause game for mobile devices will no longer be available.

At The Game Awards 2020, Just Cause Mobile was announced, promising a narrative campaign with co-op missions and multiplayer competition. With the use of a parachute, wingsuit, and grappling hook, the game, which was created using Unreal Engine 4, claimed to be a mobile expansion of the over-the-top franchise.

The website and Twitter account for the game have now been suspended as Square Enix decides not to see it through to release. According to a website archive for the game, Just Cause Mobile’s regional early access ended in February of this year. Square Enix soft-launched the game in a few regions, as is common with mobile games, to ultimately make it available everywhere, which is no longer the case. The decision is not unexpected given that it has been delayed a few times over the years and has never truly gathered traction or received much media attention.

The game is no longer accessible through digital stores as of today. Players will receive a refund for any in-game currency they may have received.

Following its 2006 premiere, the Just Cause series has instalments released in 2010, 2015, and 2018. Avalanche Studios, the studio that started the series, hasn’t put out a game since Rage 2 in 2019. Though Avalanche or Microsoft have not openly addressed it in some time, it is currently developing the Xbox and PC game Contraband.