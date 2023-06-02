Spartan Poker, the destination for poker tournaments, arrives with the 15th edition of the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) on 1 June 2023 with Rs 47 crore guaranteed prize pool. This edition of IOPC will be hosted on Spartan Poker, BlitzPoker, PokerHigh, PokerDaddy, and Myteam11.

Spartan Poker has rolled out its brand new campaign #JoinThePokerEvolution by roping in the famed Rocket Boys actor Ishwak Singh. Apart from that they have launched another campaign #EvolveWithSpartanPoker.

#Jashn-e-poker, the theme for this year’s flagship mega event, is a call out to all poker pros and enthusiasts to come and be a part of the 15th edition celebrations with a special theme – Toh Aao India, Saath Milkar Manayein – Jashn-e-Poker.

The 18-day carnival, which will conclude on 18 June, is packed with 142 tournaments and the participants stand a chance to win the prestigious Golden Crown made of 18-carat gold and 0.6-carat diamonds. This edition of IOPC will also see the biggest-ever leaderboard in the history of Indian Poker, with rs 1.5 Crore GTD up for grabs.

IOPC gives players an opportunity to showcase their skills across all stakes – Low, Mid and High – with buy-ins starting at as low as Rs 110.

Over the years, the event has grown considerably with 5,600+ participants (87,000 entries) taking part in the recently concluded 14th edition (Jan 2023), which had a Rs 43 crore prize pool. The 15th edition raises the bar with the participation expected to soar even more.

In a quirky take, the current brand film takes forward the fictional concept established in the previous films about how poker helped in the evolution of various momentous aspects through the course of human history. The new brand film takes the popular folklore of how Newton discovered gravity and gives a poker twist to it. Contrary to the popular belief that the fall of an apple planted the idea of gravity into Newton’s mind, it was indeed a eureka moment when the cards fell down from his hand while playing a game of poker with his friends. And that’s how poker helped in the evolution of humans via the discovery of gravity which then culminated in space exploration.