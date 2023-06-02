Made-in-India hero shooter Battle Stars has now over two million players worldwide in just three weeks of its release on the App Store and Google Play. To celebrate this milestone, developer SuperGaming has released a brand new battle royale mode for the game, now live on iOS and Android.

SuperGaming co-founder and Battle Stars game lead Christelle D’cruz said, “We are humbled with the response to Battle Stars particularly thanks to Techno Gamerz and his many fans that showed their support by downloading the game on launch day. Now with over two million players and counting in less than a month, this is the right time to add battle royale to the game. We’ve been testing the mode out internally for some time now and hope you have as much fun playing it as we did making it.”

Battle Stars’ battle royale mode will have players pick their favourite hero, drop into the Mumbai map called “Amchi Mumbai,” and shoot to survive while escaping a storm that shrinks the map to be the last Battle Star standing. The map has been modified keeping the sensibilities of the battle royale genre in mind and features a host of pick-ups including speed boosts, ammo, and health.

The game also gets two new heroes based on Mumbai — Divya and Veer. Divya sets her foes ablaze with fires hotter than a Mumbai summer while Veer drops enemies with his boombox’s beats. Updates to the game that bring battle royale and new heroes drop on iOS and Android are live now along with a new seasonal battle pass.

The game is made in collaboration with India’s top gaming YouTuber, Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia. He has worked closely with SuperGaming to develop his playable hero as well as the recently concluded Techno Quest. Furthering this, new skins for his hero (Desi Techno, Ujjwal, and Hip Hop Techno) are also available with the battle royale update.

Battle Stars Season 1 by the numbers

Battle Stars’ Season 1 has recently concluded with players competing for the top spot on the leaderboard to meet Techno Gamerz in person. In these three weeks, Battle Stars players have clocked in around two million hours and played nearly 3.7 million matches. The number one player on Season 1’s leaderboard has played a staggering 8,942 matches. The best Battle Stars players from the Season 1 leaderboard and selected community members have been invited to meet Techno Gamerz in person and play Battle Stars with him and the SuperGaming team on 10 June in Mumbai.