Spartan Poker launches first edition of Legend Poker Series with a prize pool of rupees 25 crores

India’s most trusted and premium poker platform, Spartan Poker has launched the first edition of Legend Poker Series before we welcome the new year. Starting on 24 November to 11 December 2022, the three-weeklong non-stop poker championship has a prize pool of 25 crores and Rs 75 lakh leadership board prizes. The buy-ins start at Rs 550, allowing low-stakes players to compete for a spot on one of the six stellar leaderboards—a first in the history of Indian poker.

Always known to captivate poker players across the nation with captivating tournaments that offer generous prize pools, this one offers the top finisher a Diamond studded gold Legend Belt The championship will feature 114 excellent tournaments for all stakes.

Speaking on the launch, Spartan Poker business head Mukesh Choudhary said, “Alike any sport, online poker has also diversified into different formats. With millions of players, the country has seen immense growth in this game in 2022. Legend Poker Series is our endeavor to reward the best player of each poker format this year. During 18 days of this tournament series, India will discover its Poker Legends of Tomorrow. The Legend Poker Series caters to Low stake to high stake players. This means that everybody stands a chance to become a Legend.”