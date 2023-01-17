Spartan Poker announces the 14 edition of India Online Poker Championship with the highest ever prize pool of Rs43 Crore

It’s time for all the poker enthusiasts to #DimaagBachaoPokerMeLagao as Spartan Poker arrives with the 14th edition of the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) on 19January 2023 with a colossal 43 CRORE Guaranteed prize pool, the largest in the history of Indian poker circuit. This edition of IOPC will be hosted on Spartan Poker, BlitzPoker, PokerHigh, PokerDaddy, and Myteam11.

India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) is an 18-day contest kicking off on 19January 2023 and wrapping up on 5February 2023. It is packed with 142 remarkable tournaments and the prestigious ‘Golden Crown’ made of 18-carat gold and 0.6-carat diamonds. With heaps of Qualifiers and Freerolls on offer daily, fast-track your way to the big IOPC tournament tables.

This edition of IOPC will also see the biggest-ever leaderboard in the history of Indian Poker, with a mammoth 1.5 Crore up for grabs!

Speaking on the launch, Spartan Poker Group CEO Amin Rozani said, ”We are ecstatic for the launch of our 14th edition of IOPC with the highest guarantee ever and witness millions of skilled individuals putting forth their A-game, win amazing prizes this year and have a boisterous time overall. The trust and confidence of poker-buffs over IOPC has been a driving force for online poker games in this country and I expect it to grow further as well”

Spartan Poker has been a driving force for all poker enthusiasts since 2015 with IOPC starting from just 6.5 Lacs GTD which has shot up to 43 CRORE GTD this year indicating a massive increase in its popularity within the poker fraternity. Tens of thousands of participants are anticipated for the 14th edition of IOPC and it is set to be a magnanimous gaming event of the year.