Spartan Group launches rummy platform, after the success of poker platform

After Poker, Spartan Group has come up with the launch of rummy platform, titled as Spartan Rummy . It features tournaments and promotions every week, which makes it the most exciting website for rummy players.

Spartan Rummy is a highly secured rummy website trusted for its safe and quick transactions. It aims to re-create the same magnetism in the rummy market as it has developed for poker. In addition, users have an advantage to win big as it’s a new rummy website.

Speaking about the launch of Spartan Rummy, Spartan Group CEO Amin Rozani said, “Spartan Group has grown steadily to become a prominent name in the online gaming ecosystem. The mind sport like rummy was the need of the hour and it was something that players were waiting for. We believe that the online rummy network is established with many players creating its own share in the market. It is foreseen that potential offline players will now come online that will eventually lead the rummy vertical to grow at a significant level.Our area of focus is to provide a smooth experience to players by constantly improving on exciting promotions and enhance their journey with us by creating a lasting experience on our website. Since the last five years, the brand has stuck to its core value of leading by example in product innovation and ensuring that our user base always has something to look forward to. I strongly believe that Spartan Rummy will follow the suit to become the best platform for rummy across the country.”

The decision to launch Spartan Rummy was taken after thorough market research and further analysis that predicted a steep growth of 7-9 per cent in the current online rummy market of the total market of rummy players in India. This shows that rummy plays an essential role in intensifying online gaming in India and Spartan Rummy aims to grow these numbers while growing as a brand.