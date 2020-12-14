Sony is refunding unsatisfied ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ PS4 players

Sony is reportedly refunding Cyberpunk 2077 players unhappy with the game’s performance on PS4 even past the typical two-hour playtime limit.

As detailed on a Reddit thread, Sony is now refunding the full cost of the game even for those who’ve played beyond the usual two-hour playtime limit.

“I had to file a support claim online and sit on hold for over an hour to speak with someone, however they were quick to issue the refund and then delete the game off my library,” the OP player revealed .

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently rocking a 2.7 on PS4 and a 3.5 on Xbox One, and this is a developer who is much-loved and greatly respected by gamers.

Cyberpunk may not end up with a sky-high metascore for console while the PC version of Cyberpunk has a 90 metascore on Metacritic, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, which have been heavily criticised for performance issues, do not have a metascore.

On PC, where the game is truly meant to be played and where it really does shine, a litany of bugs and other issues still has that number down at 6.7/10—quite a lot lower than the critic’s consensus of 90/100.On base PS4, the game barely scrapes by at 720p and (at times) 15 frames-per-second.

CD Projekt bosses have told staff they will get their full bonuses despite Cyberpunk 2077’s buggy launch. Executives reportedly have taken responsibility for the state of the game at release.

CD Projekt has also come under fire for its use of crunch during the development of Cyberpunk. In September 2020, CD Projekt told employees it would require them to work six-day weeks until the game’s November launch (it was subsequently delayed to December), breaking a previous promise not to force compulsory overtime to finish the project.