Epic Games is giving away 15 free games for Christmas starting from 17 December

Epic Games, via the Epic Games Store, is giving away not one, not two, but 15 free games to celebrate the holiday season. More specifically, starting on 17 December, and running until 2021, the PC digital storefront is giving away a free game every day. Each game will only be free for 24 hours, however, once downloaded, each is yours to keep forever.

The announcement from Epic Games reads, “We’re getting ready for the season of giving with our most festive sale of the year! The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale begins on 17 December, and we’ve got some goodies in store for you. Unwrap deals up to 75 per cent off, but that’s not all…. Also starting 17 December, we’ll be giving away a new game each day for two weeks straight – that’s right, it’s 15 Days of Free Games! Each game will be free to claim for just 24 hours, but they’re yours to keep forever. Happy (Early) Holidays, everyone!”

The Epic Holiday Sale returns on December 17. Unwrap great deals and prepare for 15 Days of Free Games! https://t.co/Ww6pybdm6X pic.twitter.com/gkfK2uAms4 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 10, 2020

To celebrate the holidays, the Epic free games program is kicking into high gear with 15 free games in 15 days. Epic ran a similar promotion last year featuring 12 free games. All you need to take part in the holiday giveaways is a free Epic account which costs nothing but an email and your best password. Unlike Games With Gold or PlayStation Plus, there’s no subscription required, which means not only is there no paywall, but as long as you maintain the account, the games, once downloaded, aren’t ever leaving your library.