SMAAASH opened its new center at R Cube Monad Mall in Rajouri, New Delhi. Along with its engaging and opulent atmosphere, SMAAASH offers a much-anticipated dose of gaming and entertainment with its distinctive and aspirational experiences.

Talking about SMAAASH’s new launch, SMAAASH founder Shripal Morakhia says, “Our Rajouri SMAAASH center is one-of-a-kind gaming and entertainment area with an ambiance that adheres to the SMAAASH concept of redefining sports entertainment experiences with our unique gaming experiences like bowling, cricket, and virtual reality games now pushing into physical space with a shooting arena . The facility seamlessly integrates its standout attractions and recently introduced games with having a great time with family and friends. The use of RGB and UV lighting in the playing segments, and highly trained staff to guide you on choosing games and starters to order while playing. Smaaash has a classy and cozy environment which makes a lifestyle statement itself and is like a gateway to good times”.

SMAAASH offers a unique adrenaline rush with highly advanced, Flagship Games which is Twilight Bowling and Cricket, Virtual Games, Vending and Arcade Games, Redemption Games, and virtual reality games within a hygienic environment. Very soon the brand will be unveiling a surprise on the F&B front.