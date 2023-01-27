The future of Fox’s signature animated comedy has been secured.

The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers all received two-season extensions with the broadcast network. Disney now owns all three of Fox’s classic Sunday favourites as a result of the Mouse House’s $72.3 billion acquisition of Fox a few years ago, which also includes studio 20th Television among other assets.

The extensions secure Bob’s Burgers’ 14th and 15th seasons, Family Guy’s 22nd and 23rd seasons, and The Simpsons’ record-breaking 35th and 36th seasons, further solidifying its position as the longest-running scripted television series in history.

Fox Entertainment scripted programming president Michael Thorn said, “With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favourites. Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

20th Television animation EVP Marci Proietto said, “Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that Fox is doubling down on each of these iconic shows.”

The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers are all presently ranked among the top 10 comedies for the 2022–2023 season, with The Simpsons at fourth, Family Guy at fifth and Bob’s Burgers is leading the list with the second straight season. Family Guy also maintains its record-breaking status as Fox’s most streamed show this season, averaging 5.1 million P2+ viewers.