The WD Black Cup is back for Season 4 as a LAN event. Taking place on 18 February at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi during the India Gaming Show (IGS) 2023, the esports tournament will feature multiple game titles and a prize pool of Rs. 13 lakhs on the line.

The IGS 2023 is an initiative by the Confederation of India (CII) and is supported by the Government of India (GOI). The WD Black Cup Season 4 is being executed by Skyesports. Nvidia GeForce is the “powered by” sponsor while Amazon is the exclusive e-commerce partner.

The WD Black Cup Season 4 will feature the top players of India competing in Real Cricket and CSGO as they fight for the bragging rights.

Both games featured open-for-all qualifiers in which hundreds of players from every nook and corner of the country competed. After a series of qualifiers, the best two players in Real Cricket and the top two teams in CSGO are heading to the national capital to compete in the first-ever WD Black Cup LAN.

The two players in Real Cricket are Davinder Singh and Sonu Singh while the CSGO teams include Kingpins and Wicked Gaming.

Fans can catch all the action live on the Skyesports YouTube channel.

Besides CSGO and Real Cricket, the WD Black Cup Season 4 also included Pokémon UNITE which happened online. After an intense tournament, S8UL edged out Marcos Gaming in the finals to become the champions.