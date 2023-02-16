KhiladiAdda has recently announced the fifth edition of its flagship tournament on its state-of-the-art gaming app. The league brings Free Fire Max lovers closer to their favourite game with a unique spin to win cash prizes up to Rs. 50k and amazing rewards.

The new season of the tournament will be starting on 16 February 2023. As part of the tournament, 24 teams will be participating in the league, out of which 20 of the top teams in the country will be participating on an invitation basis. On the other hand, the other four teams are the underdogs which are selected based on their performance and team qualifications.

Commenting on the announcement KhiladiAdda CEO Satyam Rastogi said, “With each passing season, the quality of battles and competition for Free Fire Max on KhiladiAdda is improving. The tournament has reached its scale due to the immense love and excitement of game lovers shown on our platform. It is a sunrise segment and considering the previous response, we look forward to another thrilling battle in our latest fifth edition.”

KhiladiAdda organises the tournament once in three months and has recorded huge success in the previous leagues. The previous tournaments have recorded a whopping 5.7 Million Views and 72k Watch Hours.

KhiladiAdda is anticipating huge excitement about the participation and a viewership larger than its previous leagues. Subsequently, the tournament will be live-streamed on KhiladiAdda’s official website and YouTube channel with more than 800K views are estimated to be recorded this time.

KhiladiAdda strives to reward the gamers’ skills with real cash, free diamonds and more by playing Free Fire Max on its app. Along with the Free Fire Max tournament, KhiladiAdda is also planning to organise several other tournaments for its most played games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India and Valorant.