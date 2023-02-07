Jet Skyesports, is back with its first LAN event of 2023. Taking place at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi during the India Gaming Show (IGS) on Feb. 16 and 17, the Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam Season 3 will feature top creators and teams competing for glory.

The exciting event will also bring back Skyesports’ all-female esports IP, the Skyesports Luna, as a LAN event with VALORANT. This will make it India’s first-ever all-female VALORANT LAN esports event.

The IGS is an initiative of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) which is supported by the Government of India to provide a platform to showcase gaming and animation. You can know more about it on its official website.

After an immensely successful 2022, Skyesports is tying up with Microsoft as the title partners and leading semiconductor manufacturer AMD as the “powered by” sponsors for the tournament. The Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam Season 3 is set to showcase multiple esports titles.

With gaming quickly growing in popularity in the country, Microsoft Windows 11 will take center stage at the IGS through the tournament as it brings PC gaming back to life.

According to a report by Niko Partners, India had 396.4 million gamers in 2022. This number is expected to climb to more than 630 million in the next four years. The Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam Season 3 provides a perfect opportunity for Microsoft and AMD to directly connect with a young and tech-savvy audience.

Speaking about this, Microsoft India Head of Modern Work Bhaskar Basu, said, “Gaming has always been an integral part of the Windows experience. Windows 11 helps maximise the gaming experience, enabling a much more powerful and fully immersive engagement through technologies like Auto HDR, Direct Storage and more. We are thrilled to be the title sponsors of the Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam Season 3. Partnering with Skyesports allows us to bring the joy of gaming and hundreds of high-quality PC games to enthusiasts across India.”

The Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam will also leverage Skyesports’ existing distribution network to reach Gen Z plus millennials in every nook and corner of the country. Besides the crowd gathered on the ground in Delhi, fans from across the country can tune into the esports action live on the Skyesports YouTube channel and Twitch channel.

Jet Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy, added, “With nearly 400 million gamers, India is already becoming the hotbed for gaming and esports globally and brands like Microsoft and AMD have realized that. After the success of the Skyesports Grand Slam Season 2 last year, which recorded more than 40 million viewership, we are thrilled to be back with Season 3 as a LAN event. This will also be our first event in the national capital and we are beyond excited to welcome our already big audience in the city to the Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam.”

The LAN event in Delhi will feature intense esports action to keep fans engaged across both days of the competition. Besides this, there will be unique activations with Microsoft and AMD along with giveaways to reward all the fans who show up to the Pragati Maidan.

Entry to the Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam Season 3 will be free for everyone. Stay tuned to Skyesports’ Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter handles for more information.