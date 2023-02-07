9 Story Distribution International has announce that it has secured worldwide distribution rights to the new Irish animated preschool series, Atom Town, a co-production from Treehouse Republic and Turnip + Duck. The company has acquired global rights to the series, excluding Ireland, where the series launched on RTÉ during Science Week in November 2022.

Atom Town follows a colourful community of characters based on the elements of the periodic table. Playing together, solving problems together and sparking off each other, the Atoms ultimately learn the value of teamwork and diversity – with lots of comedy along the way too. The series aims to familiarise kids aged three-six with the names of key elements and their associated properties in a gentle and fun way.

9 Story distribution and acquisitions SVP Alix Wiseman said, “We are excited to bring Atom Town to audiences around the world. “This adorable series introduces chemistry to young kids in a very subtle way – through story, humour, and heart. We are looking forward to sharing Atom Town as part of our diverse Kidscreen slate this month.”