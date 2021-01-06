Scout, Mortal, and Regaltos to take part in ‘Free Fire’ Titan Invitational Cup

PUBG Mobile professionals and streamers Scout, Mortal, and Regaltos, likely to take part in the Free Fire Titan Invitational Cup according to Sportskeeda.

The Free Fire Titan Invitational Cup is the first Free Fire tournament in India for 2021. It is scheduled for 16 January and 17 January. The event will be played between 12 invited teams in two modes and boast a massive prize pool of Rs25,00,000.

On 16 January, the invited groups will play the Conflict Squad Mode, that includes a prize pool of Rs. 5,00,000. The winner of Day 1 will get 60 p.c of the full prize pool, which is, Rs. 3,00,000.

Following that on 17 January invited groups will participate within the Squad battle royale mode, which can characteristic the remaining prize purse of Rs. 20,00,000. The winner of Day 2 will get 50 p.c of the prize pool ie, Rs. 10,00,000.

The Free Hearth Titan Invitational shall be broadcast dwell on Free Hearth Esports India’s YouTube channel from 6 PM IST.

Until now, the Free Hearth Esports officers have revealed two out of the twelve invited groups, Marcos Gaming and Crew Elites. It might be attention-grabbing to see which groups will get invites subsequent.