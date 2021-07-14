Sci-fi survival horror RPG,  ‘Chernobylite’, gets a new lore trailer before release

Games and development studio The Farm 51, are pleased to present a brand new lore trailer and patch for Chernobylite, the highly anticipated sci-fi survival horror RPG set in the 3D-scanned environment of Chernobyl. The trailer sheds more light on Igor, Chernobylite’s main character, and the patch is the final update before the game’s full PC release (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store) on 28July 2021.

The trailer delves into Igor’s interactions with the Black Stalker and leaves you with more questions than answers about the mysterious figure. Nothing in the Exclusion Zone is what it seems, not time, possibly not even your own intentions.

In preparation for the game’s full PC release on 28July, Chernobylite received a final patch that resolves numerous bugs, adds additional language options, and significantly improves players’ overall gaming experience.







Chernobylite will also be coming to Xbox One and PS4 later this summer. More information about Chernobylite can be found via the official Website, Steam, Faceb ook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitt er, and Discord.

Chernobylite is a science-fiction survival horror RPG, set in the hyper-realistic, 3D-scanned wasteland of Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone. You’ll take on the role of Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant, returning to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of his fiancee, 30 years prior. Compete with a hostile military presence and other stalkers, face supernatural creatures as well as a harsh and unforgiving environment in your search to uncover the truth. Get ready for a thrilling adventure of survival, conspiracy, horror, love, and obsession. Will you survive your fears?

Non-Linear Storytelling and Strategy – No playthrough is the same. The choices and story are in your hands. Choose wisely whether to trust your comrades or not, use resources for survival or research, and to face conflicts or avoid them. The future is up to you.





Stealth, Survival, and Combat – Survival in the Zone is not easy, and each day brings new challenges as your comrades die and supplies diminish. Avoid detection with stealth takedowns or engage in open-armed combat. Danger lurks around every corner.

Base Building and Crafting – Construct a base from which to plan your daily operations and excursions. Utilise workstations to craft gadgets, traps, and weapons, or modify existing equipment to your needs.