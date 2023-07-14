S8UL, an Indian esports and gaming organisation, has announced its first-ever gaming fest. An event dedicated to its passionate fans from all over the country. Sponsored by Lenovo and Intel, the S8UL Gaming Fest which is in partnership with The Esports Club, promises to be a thrilling two-day extravaganza from 29-30 July in Bengaluru.

The S8UL Gaming Fest will bring together India’s top gaming creators, leading brands, and publishers to create an immersive gaming experience like no other. Fans will get the opportunity to showcase their exceptional skills and compete in tournaments with their favourite gamers including Mortal, ScoutOP, Regaltos, PayalGaming, KaashPlays, Mavi, Snax and many more.

Commenting on their inaugural gaming fest, S8UL co-founder and CEO Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug said, “We are extremely proud to present the first ever S8UL Gaming Fest, a celebration that revolves around our incredible fans. This event is our way of giving back to the community that has not only been a part of but also supported us heartily throughout our journey. It’s an opportunity for us to come together and create unforgettable memories together.”

Apart from the tournaments, the S8UL Gaming Fest will feature a plethora of activities for fans, including giveaways, exclusive merchandise, meet and greets with popular streamers, and much more. This festival will not only create memories that will last a lifetime but also bridge the gap between gamers and their fans to unite the gaming community.

S8UL co-founder and COO Lokesh Jain aka Goldy said, “We wanted to create a platform where gamers and fans alike could come together to experience the best of gaming. By hosting top streamers and organising thrilling tournaments, we aim to inspire and entertain everyone who attends. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience.”

One of the most exciting aspects of the event is that there will be no entry fee, making it accessible to all the fans. This will ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in this grand celebration and relish their passion for gaming.

The Esports Club co-founder and COO Mansoor “Nabu” Ahmed said, “We are thrilled to partner with S8UL on S8UL Gaming Fest. We are confident of delivering a super successful event with these amazing creators. The two-day extravaganza comes as a delight for the community, and excited to make it even better alongside S8UL”

Additionally, S8UL Gaming Festival will also feature daily community tournaments for popular titles such as Valorant, FIFA 23, Mortal Kombat and more with an astonishing prize pool up for grabs. Gamers will have the chance to prove their skills and go home with remarkable rewards on both days.

S8UL Fest will also have an exclusive daily cosplay competition judged by S8UL creators themselves with bumper prizes up for grabs for the best cosplay across the two days.