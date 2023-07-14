Esports Marketing Pakistan presents CS:GO 5v5 “The Last Ride”. As esports is gaining popularity and recognition in various countries around the world, Pakistan is also witnessing the emergence of a vibrant e-gaming culture. Fast Sports HD Pakistan’s Sports Channel and Tapmad, a Pakistani OTT platform, has forged a strategic partnership with Esports Marketing Pakistan, to bring more thrilling and engaging e-gaming events to the Pakistani audience.

Currently from these events is an online tournament for the game CS:GO titled CS:GO 5v5 The Last Ride, where gamers and teams from all over Pakistan, including some of the top players in the country, will compete for glory and prizes. The tournament will be live streamed on Esports Marketing and Tapmad platforms and will be broadcasted live on Fast Sports, with commentary by the renowned esports caster Arhum Rasul – The Low FPS dude. Esports Marketing Pakistan also invites other local organisations, investors, brands, and ad agencies to join them in their mission to foster the growth of the esports industry in the country.

According to Esports Marketing Pakistan founder Majid Hameed, their goal is to elevate Pakistan’s esports industry and highlight the country’s talented gamers to the world. He specifically mentioned Arslan Ash, a renowned Pakistani esports player known as “The King,” to exemplify the talent present in the country. Majid Hameed believes that the esports industry in Pakistan should actively promote this cause for further growth and recognition.