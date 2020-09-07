Rooter teams up with Stradigi AI to scale up their product and user experience

Rooter, has announced a strategic partnership with Stradigi AI, a North American AI software company. This partnership will enable Rooter to augment its platform, improve news feeds and focus on more advanced user experiences using billions of unique data points.

Commenting on the partnership, Rooter Co-founder and COO Dipesh Agarwal, said, “Being India’s most preferred user-generated, content-based sports and gaming community platform, we are determined to change the sports and gaming engagement ecosystem. For that reason, we need to better understand each individual players’ performance as well as fan demographics and behaviours. Data analytics is critical for us to gain accurate user insights. Rooter has amassed a large amount of data, but a shortage of experience and infrastructure around AI and machine learning has held us back from implementing data-powered applications. Having an AI company like Stradigi AI will empower us to utilise our data and improve our product, personalise content, churn superior interactive content, create prediction models to help users to make fantasy teams, and enhance user experience.”

Leveraging Stradigi AI’s Kepler AI platform will enable Rooter to accelerate the creation of multiple machine learning-driven features for the sports and gaming industry, improving user experiences through predictive capabilities for match play and fantasy content.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Rooter and the opportunity to work with them to augment their platform with predictive capabilities.These capabilities will create a more compelling experience for their users, further cementing their position as a leader in the online sports and gaming market. Kepler is designed to enable any business to rapidly benefit from advanced machine learning, maximize their data investments and ultimately generate value to their business and customers,” said Stradigi AI CEO and co-founder Basil Bouraropoulos.

rooter built a community of sports fans and sports influencers in India, and has recently expanded its platform by launching a gaming and esports streaming feature. This streaming tool allows users to stream any game through their mobile app or their computer, using some of the best-in-category audio-video quality and features. Shortly after the introduction of its streaming feature, the Rooter platform gained over 200,000 streamers from around the country, adding more than 2 million downloads on the Rooter app in less than a month.